Where to Find & Catch Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As one of the franchise’s known baby Pokemon, Bonsly is undoubtedly the most adorable mini tree monster you can add to your team in Scarlet and Violet. Bonsly can even be captured as early as the first explorable location in the game, so if you’re looking to add one to your team ASAP, keep reading to find out exactly where to find and capture Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bonsly is first available to find in South Province (Area One) as soon as you begin making your way to the Academy for the first time. If you missed out on capturing Bonsly through that journey, don’t worry, as it’s also available for capture in South Province (Area Two). Before searching these areas, you’ll want to ensure it isn’t raining, as Bonsly will not appear during such weather.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Bonsly seems a little rarer than other Pokemon in these areas, so you’ll want to have a thorough look through your selected habitat to find one. It usually sticks close to trees and grass, so make sure to search throughout these areas, such as in the image below. For example, this is the specific location where I stumbled across my own Bonsly on my way to the Academy.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

And that’s everything you need to know about how to find and catch Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more guides on the game, as well as useful tips and information, check out our other content. We have plenty that can help you on your journey, such as how to evolve Paldean Wooper, how to change your outfit/appearance, and how to use Mystery Gift!

