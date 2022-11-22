Can You Get Fossils in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Can you get Fossils in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you get Fossils in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? It’s a fair question to ask, especially given the trademark mechanic’s wavering use and importance in the series. While Pokemon Sword and Shield may have included them along with a fun new twist on how they’re revived, Pokemon Sun and Moon before them broke from the pattern of including them and never added them in through DLC or some other means.

Well, after playing through the game and doing some research, we have an answer for you.

Are There Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

We’ve got some sad news for you: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet doesn’t contain Fossils or Fossil Pokemon. There’s no means of tracking Fossils down, and there is likewise no way of reviving long extinct Pokemon to add to your collection.

This is definitely a bummer, but not the biggest surprise for a couple of reasons. The first is that, as mentioned in the intro, the Pokemon series has slowly been phasing out the use of Fossils and Fossil Pokemon. While Sun and Moon may have been the first generation to not feature this category of creatures, its warm reception despite their absence showed that the feature could be removed without a major outcry.

The other reason is that it wouldn’t have really made sense to have Fossils in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to its major theme of catching Pokemon from the past and future. Should you purchase and play Pokemon Scarlet, you’d already be able to catch Primordial Pokemon which have a similar aesthetic to Fossil Pokemon by playing through the main story. This can be done without the middle man of resurrecting them at a lab too, meaning you won’t miss out on monstrous ‘Mons of ages past.

Will Scarlet and Violet Ever Get Fossils and Fossil Pokemon?

As for whether or not Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might see Fossils and Fossil Pokemon added in at a later time, it’s tough to say.

While Game Freak and The Pokemon Company could certainly add in Fossils and Fossil Pokemon as DLC or via a special event, there’s not a ton of incentive for them to do so. They could just as easily release more popular Pokemon not featured in the game, or release Legendaries which were only obtainable through past entries in the series.

Crazier things have happened though, so it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. We’d just recommend tempering your expectations in case they don’t get brought back.

Hopefully, this cleared up whether or not there are Fossils in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the games, we’ve got guides covering topics like how to fly, how to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul, and how to get Baxcalibur. For more on the Pokemon series in general, you can check out any of the related articles down below.

