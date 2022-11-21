How to Fly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Fast Travel has always been a convenient way to traverse the massive world of video games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no exception. Flying is one of the many ways to travel fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is a legendary ability in the game. However, players must first unlock the Flying ability to travel across the Paldea region. Therefore, we’ll provide you with a detailed rundown of the process to unlock Flying power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Fly/ Glide in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to obtain Flying ability is by defeating the Quaking Earth Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Quaking Earth Titan is level 44, so make sure you bring the strongest squad to win the battle easily. On top of that, make sure you have a team around level 45-50 before you face off against Quaking Earth Titan.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

You can find the Quaking Earth Titan on the east side of the Paldea region. The easiest way to reach there is via Porto Marinada PokeCenter or Cascarrafa North PokeCenter. We’ve also marked the exact location in the above image so that trainers can quickly arrive at their destination.

How to Fly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you unlock the Flying ability, press the B button on your Nintendo Switch console to jump, and then again press B to start flying Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In order to travel a longer distance, we suggest gliding from a significant height. Otherwise, you won’t be able to travel across Paldea quickly.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

That’s everything you need to know about flying in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

