How to Get Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Baxcalibur is a dual-type Dragon/Ice pseudo-legendary Pokemon that debuted in Generation IX. In fact, Baxcalibur is the only known Dragon Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet who is capable of learning the Glaive Rush move. If you’re wondering how to obtain Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

How to Obtain Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Baxcalibur evolves from Arctibax at level 54, which evolves from Frigibax at level 35 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Therefore, there’s no way to encounter Baxcalibur in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea’s region.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Trainers can catch Frigibax on the northern slopes of the Glaseado Mountain region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Frigibax PokeDex entry states that the Pokemon lives in caves and can be seen rarely. However, this description is partially true, as Frigibax can be found throughout the mountain.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

However, it’s worth noting that Frigibax is indeed a rare encounter, so players may need to spend a lot of time spotting the newest dragon in the aforementioned location.

After catching Frigibax, the first step is to hit level 35 in order to evolve the critter into Artcbax. Then, hit level 54 with Artcbax to finally get Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To speed up this process, we highly recommend using EXP Candies, which can be obtained from Tera Raid Battles.

Baxcalibur Stats and Abilities

Baxcalibur has two unique abilities – Thermal Exchange and Ice Body. Thermal Exchange boosts the Attack stat when a Fire-type move hits the Baxcalbur. At the same time, the Ice Body power gradually heals 6.25% of the Pokemon’s max HP in a hailstorm.

HP : 115

: 115 Attack : 145

: 145 Defense : 92

: 92 Special Attack : 75

: 75 Special Defense : 86

: 86 Speed : 87

: 87 Total Combat Points: 600

That’s everything you need to know about evolving Frigibax into Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

