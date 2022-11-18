Where to Find Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Gimmighoul is a new pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it has a couple of different forms, Roaming Form and Chest Form. While some players may have found Chest Form Gimmighoul already, Roaming Form is still a mystery. This is where to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Is Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet? Answered

As mentioned above, Gimmighoul comes in two forms, but only one of those two forms can be caught in Scarlet and Violet. That’s right, Roaming Form Gimmighoul is not yet available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, there will be a method to transfer Roaming Form Gimmighoul sometime in 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet—slated for release on Friday, November 18, 2022—will link with Pokémon GO in 2023!



With this link, Roaming Form Gimmighoul can be caught in Pokémon GO!



More details to come!https://t.co/O4JBsbtMHB#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/9v1tahe8P9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 6, 2022

A 2023 update will allow Pokemon Go to link with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After linking these games, players will finally be able to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul exclusively through Pokemon Go. Even though there is some time to wait, Gimmighoul does have a special gimmick for Pokemon Go players.

Golden Pokestops now appear in Pokemon Go, and they not only provide a lot of items but can also provide a mysterious gold coin. While the use of the gold coin has yet to be revealed, we do know that the mysterious coins are little gifts from Gimmighoul.

How to Get Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Roaming Form Gimmighoal cannot be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it will be transferable from Pokemon Go. Players can do so by moving Gimmighoul from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home and then to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Check out our guide for more information on how to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home.

Pokemon Home compatibility will come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sometime in the Spring of 2023, so there will be a bit of a wait before that Pokemon is usable in those games. Luckily, Chest Form Gimmighoul is currently available to catch, train, and evolve today.

That is everything you need to know about where to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though this pokemon will not be truly available until 2023, feel free to start the process in Pokemon Go and make sure that the game is connected with Pokemon Home so you can transfer it when it becomes available.

