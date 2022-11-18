What Do Gimmighoul Coins Do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Explained

Gimmighoul is a brand-new ghost-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, otherwise known as Generation IX. Aside from looking rather adorable, it’s also pretty intriguing because it comes in both Chest and Roaming forms. You may have also acquired some Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and are wondering what the deal is with these things. Well, let us run you through what you need to know.

What Are Gimmighoul Coins Used For in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Simply put, Gimmighoul Coins are items you’ll collect as you progress through the game, used to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

Specifically, you’ll need to obtain 999 Gimmighoul Coins and have these in your bag, and then have Gimmighoul in its ‘Chest Form’ when it levels up. Doing all of this will cause the Pokemon to evolve.

How to Get Gimmighoul Coins

Gimmighoul itself can be found all around the Paldea region, and it’s these that you’ll need to track down in order to get the coin. In particular, we’d recommend heading to the Ruins to the southeast of Lost Platos Pokemon Center.

Here, you’ll find multiple Gimmighouls with coins that you can pick up and add to your collection. Each Gimmighoul you defeat around the Paldea region can net you up to 60 coins at a time, so that means you’re looking at, at least, 17 Gimmighouls in order to get the 999 Coins you need to evolve it into Gholdengo.

Keep in mind, though, that not every Gimighoul is guaranteed to give you 60 coins, so realistically, you’re going to be looking at every more encounters with the Chest-like Pokemon in order to get the 999 you need.

What Are Gimmighoul Chest & Roaming Forms?

If you’re wondering what the deal is with Gimmighoul’s Chest Form and Roaming Form, let us explain.

Gimmighoul will appear in its Chest Form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, making it fairly simple to evolve it into Gholdengo. Its Roaming Form can only be caught in Pokemon GO.

That’s everything you need to know on Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to get EXP Share, all Mystery Gift codes, and where to catch Pawmi.

