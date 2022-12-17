How to Catch Scyther and Evolve into Scizor and Cleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Scyther is one of the previous Generation Pokemon selected to return in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. It’s one of the most popular Bug-Type Pokemon within the franchise, evolving into the powerful Scizor and, in Pokemon Legends Arceus, Kleavor. If you’re looking to evolve your Scyther into Scizor or Kleavor, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch Scyther and evolve it into Scizor and Cleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Scyther Spawn Locations

As indicated on the map below, Scyther is available in various locations throughout the Paldea Region. These habitats are highlighted in yellow below, but Scyther’s Pokedex entry also notes that it lives by water and in bamboo groves, so keep that in mind for your hunt. To further narrowing down your search within these habitats, here is a list of each area in which Scyther can be found:

North Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

West Province (Area Three)

Casseroya Lake

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to find a friend or trusted trading partner to help you complete the process. On top of this, you will need a Metal Coat. To easily obtain a Metal Coat, you can purchase one from Delibird Presents in Levincia.

Once you have a Metal Coat in your possession, equip it to Scyther as its held item and then initiate a trade with your trusted trading partner. Once Scyther is traded while holding the Metal Coat, it will automatically evolve into Scizor at the end of the trade. Once your trading partner receives the newly evolved Scizor, you can both simply trade back to return it to your team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Can You Evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Obtaining Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a little bit more of an obstacle. Unfortunately, as Scyther is only known to evolve into Kleavor in the Hisui Region, so Scyther won’t evolve into one in Paldea. Instead, you’ll have to wait until Pokemon Home is updated for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet access. After this, Kleavor will be transferrable to your Scarlet or Violet game, and you can finally add it to your team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch Scyther and evolve it into Scizor and Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful tips, gameplay guides, lists, and information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out the rest of our content down below. We’ve guided a wide range of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet topics that will help you on your journey through the Paldea Region to, digging into subjects such as all Mystery Gift codes, how to evolve Hattena into Hattrem, and how to get Bitter Herba Mystica.

Related Posts