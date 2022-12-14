Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Hatenna is a cute Pokemon that you can catch in some of the early routes in Paldea, and it can be a great Special Attacker when you raise it right. You’re probably wondering how to evolve this Pokemon, so here’s everything you need to know on how to evolve Hatenna into Hattrem & Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Evolving Hattena in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hattena evolves into Hattrem at level 32, and Hattrem evolves into Hatterene at level 42 – no bells and whistles here. EXP Candies are your friend for speeding it along towards level 40 and beyond, plus you can replay the Academy Aces tournament a few times and the Pokemon around level 70 give you a ton of experience.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you have a Hatterene, you can take advantage of its awesome 136 base Special Attack stat to fire off Psychics and Dazzling Gleams with STAB, although this Pokemon is super slow. Trick Room is the best way to use Hatterene in competitive Pokemon, and it conveniently learns the move via TM. Mystical Fire is a nice way to round off its move set by allowing this Pokemon to hit Steel-types for weakness.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything we have on evolving Hatenna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how many eggs can you put in the basket, evolving Pupitar, and how to get noodles.

