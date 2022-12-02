How to Catch Pupitar & Evolve Into Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Tyranitar is a beast in the Pokemon world: its Pokedex entry says that “maps must be redrawn” after it rampages because it destroys mountains. You’re probably excited to add this force of nature to your team, so here’s everything you need to know on how to catch Pupitar and evolve it in into Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Pupitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Tyranitar line is Scarlet exclusive, so Pokemon Violet players are forced to trade for one. Pokemon Scarlet players can find Larvitar early on in the game near Los Platos (see the below screenshot) and use it for most of their adventure. The Tyranitar line doesn’t have any evolution gimmicks; you just have to be patient.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Pupitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Larvitar evolves into Pupitar at level 30, and Pupitar evolves into Tyranitar at level 55. Pupitar has a decent move set, so send it out during Gym and Team Star Battles in favorable situations, so it levels up faster. If you don’t use your EXP candy for anything else, it also speeds up the process. Auto-battling is great for getting experience quickly while you look for TMs and other items in Paldea.

That’s everything we have on catching and evolving Pupitar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like the number of Vivillion forms, how to change Tera Type, and how to beat Geeta.

