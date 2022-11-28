How Many Vivillon Forms Are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? All Pokemon SV Vivillon Forms

Vivillon can take on many different forms that change its wing pattern. Here are how many forms appear in Scarlet and Violet.

Vivillon is a dual-type Bug/Flying-type Pokemon that appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It originally debuted in Pokemon X and Y with the special feature of taking on many different forms (wing patterns) depending on where in the world it was caught. Scarlet and Violet are the first mainline Pokemon games that Vivillon appears in naturally since X and Y, so you may be wondering how many of its forms actually appear in the new games. Here’s everything you need to know about how many Vivillon forms are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Many Vivillon Forms Are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If you were excited to track down many different Vivillon forms, we’re sorry to say that there is exactly one form that appears in Scarlet and Violet.

The only wing pattern that appears in the game is its Fancy Form. All Scatterbug and Spewpa caught in Scarlet and Violet will evolve into Fancy Form Vivillon no matter where in the world you are playing.

Additionally, Fancy Form Vivillon can be caught in several areas of the game, such as in North Province (areas one, two, and three) and near the East Paldean Sea.

Interestingly, this particular form of Vivillon was previously available only through an event in Pokemon X and Y for a short period of time in 2014. This is the first time since that event that Fancy Form can be officially obtained.

All Vivillon Forms

Even though they aren’t all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here is a list of the 20 Vivillon forms that exist:

Archipelago Form

Continental Form

Elegant Form

Garden Form

High Plains Form

Icy Snow Form

Jungle Form

Marine Form

Meadow Form

Modern Form

Monsoon Form

Ocean Form

Poke Ball Form

Polar Form

River Form

Sandstorm Form

Savanna Form

Sun Form

Tundra Form

Again, from this comprehensive list, only the Fancy Form Vivillon appears naturally in Scarlet and Violet. The others cannot be caught or evolved in the game.

The only way to obtain the other forms in Scarlet and Violet is to transfer them from Pokemon Home when that function becomes available in 2023.

That’s everything you need to know about how many Vivillon forms are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more helpful tips and guides for the game, such as all pseudo-legendary Pokemon in the game and how to increase shiny odds.

