Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon have been a big part of the franchise from the beginning, dating all the way back to Generation 1. Known as the most powerful non-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Pseudo-Legendaries are some of the best choices to use as heavy-hitters in competitive battling, or for strengthening your team in your playthrough of a Pokemon Title. Naturally, Pseudo-Legendaries have made a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Keep following along below for all the information on what a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon is, as well as a list of all Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon available in Pokemon Sarlet and Violet.

What Is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon?

To meet the criteria of a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, a Pokemon must be the third stage of an evolution chain and have a base stat total of 600, prior to any Mega-Evolution. In other words, they’ve got to be powerful in battle prior to any special evolution or terastalization takes place.

All Pseudo-Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There is a total of 10 Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon to date, with 8 of them appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These 8 Pseudo-Legendaries are as follows:

Dragonite

Tyranitar (Exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Salamence (Exclusive to Pokemon Violet)

Garchomp

Hydreigon (Exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Goodra

Dragapult (Exclusive to Pokemon Violet)

Baxcalibur

This list leaves the only two Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon not included in the game as Metagross and Kommo-o. While there’s no indication that they’ll be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the future, there’s always a chance for the hopeful that they’ll be included in future events or DLC to the game.

That’s everything you need to know about all Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and information, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of topics that can help during your journey in Paldea, such as where to find All Evolution Stones, how to catch Sandy Shocks, and best Pokemon to Raid with.

