All Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here’s a list of every Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon available in Scarlet & Violet.
Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon have been a big part of the franchise from the beginning, dating all the way back to Generation 1. Known as the most powerful non-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Pseudo-Legendaries are some of the best choices to use as heavy-hitters in competitive battling, or for strengthening your team in your playthrough of a Pokemon Title. Naturally, Pseudo-Legendaries have made a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Keep following along below for all the information on what a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon is, as well as a list of all Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon available in Pokemon Sarlet and Violet.
What Is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon?
To meet the criteria of a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, a Pokemon must be the third stage of an evolution chain and have a base stat total of 600, prior to any Mega-Evolution. In other words, they’ve got to be powerful in battle prior to any special evolution or terastalization takes place.
All Pseudo-Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There is a total of 10 Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon to date, with 8 of them appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These 8 Pseudo-Legendaries are as follows:
- Dragonite
- Tyranitar (Exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)
- Salamence (Exclusive to Pokemon Violet)
- Garchomp
- Hydreigon (Exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)
- Goodra
- Dragapult (Exclusive to Pokemon Violet)
- Baxcalibur
This list leaves the only two Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon not included in the game as Metagross and Kommo-o. While there’s no indication that they’ll be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the future, there’s always a chance for the hopeful that they’ll be included in future events or DLC to the game.
That’s everything you need to know about all Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and information, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of topics that can help during your journey in Paldea, such as where to find All Evolution Stones, how to catch Sandy Shocks, and best Pokemon to Raid with.
