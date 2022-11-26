Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a plethora of new features into the franchise. One of its unique features is the existence of a new subspecies of Pokemon known as Paradox Pokemon. Paradox Pokemon are identified as either ancient or futuristic Pokemon that we know today. An example would be Sandy Shocks, a pre-historic version of a Magneton found exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet. So today, let’s discuss how to catch Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet.

How To Find Sandy Shocks

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

First and foremost, Sandy Shocks can only be caught in the post-game of Pokemon Scarlet. After defeating the final boss, you can return to Area Zero and explore it for yourself. To find Sandy Shocks specifically, make your way down to Research Station No.1, and head outside the building. Sandy Shocks typically like to hang around the rocky cliffside areas, and there happens a rocky cliffside right outside the facility. Once a Sandy Shocks has been found, it’s time to finally battle and catch it.

How to Catch Sandy Shocks

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Magneton is normally a Steel and Electric-type, but its Paradox variant is a Electric and Ground-type Pokemon. Therefore, it now has new weaknesses, specifically Ground, Grass, Water, and Ice. Use one of these moves to bring its health down into the red. Sandy Shocks has a much more forgiving catch rate compared to other Paradox Pokemon, so with a few Ultra Balls, catching it should be of little issue.

Will More Paradox Pokemon Arrive in The Future?

It’s hard to say for sure whether or not we’ll see more Paradox Pokemon in future games. It’s highly possible, however, we could see more Paradox Pokemon in a potential DLC for Scarlet & Violet. Leaks possibly suggest a future DLC involving more Paradox Legendary Pokemon for Virizion and Suicune. Without official confirmation, however, it’s too soon to tell.

That's everything you need to know on how to catch Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet.

