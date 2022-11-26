Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Hidden Abilities in the Pokemon franchise can drastically change the way you build a pocket monster’s moveset, and that tradition continues into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re building a competitive team, every Pokemon should have a beneficial Hidden Ability, but to get one you’ll have to do some legwork. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Hidden Ability in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get a Hidden Ability for your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to acquire an Ability Patch, which is not to be mistaken with an Ability Capsule. They’re similar in use, but the latter only changes a normal Ability to another normal Ability.

Ability Patches can be dropped as a reward for completing 6-star Tera Raid Battles; however, the chances of getting your hands on one is slim. We’re talking no more than 1%, so not only do they drop from the toughest Tera Raid Battles, but Ability Patches are also incredibly rare.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re lucky and manage to nab an Ability Patch, all you have to do is use the item from your backpack on a Pokemon that has a Hidden Ability you desire. Keep in mind this will consume the item, nor is it a guarantee the Pokemon will learn the Hidden Ability you want.

Outside of that, Pokemon caught in raids also have a chance of already knowing a Hidden Ability, but again, there’s still that element of chance.

Now that’s all there is on how to get a Hidden Ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. No one said it was going to be an easy task; it rarely ever is when creating the strongest team. For more guides and questions, check out the where to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul. If game mechanics are a concern, learn how to fly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Related Posts