How to Catch Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Iron Bundle is native to Area Zero.
Iron Bundle is an Ice/Water-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Bundle’s ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Bundle has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.
Where to Find Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Iron Bundle can be found in all zones of Area Zero. We recommend looking inside and outside the caves to quickly find Iron Bundle. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.
If you’re planning to battle with Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to grass, electric, fighting, and rock-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Bundle resists water and ice-type Pokemon.
Iron Bundle Stats and Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violent
Iron Bundle’s ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Bundle:
- HP: 56
- Attack: 80
- Defense: 114
- Special Attack: 124
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 136
- Total Combat Points: 570
That’s everything you need to know about catching Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.
