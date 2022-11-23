How to Catch Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Iron Jugulis is a Dark/Flying-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Jugulis’ ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Jugulis has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Iron Jugulis can be commonly found in the caves of Area Zero. We recommend looking around Research Station 4 cave to easily find Iron Jugulis. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. Moreover, it’s worth noting that Iron Jugulis is exclusive to Pokemon Violet only.

If you’re planning to battle with Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to electric, ice, rock, and fairy-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Jugulis resists grass, ghost, and dark and is immune to ground and psychic-type Pokemon.

Iron Jugulis Stats and Abilities

Iron Jugulis’ ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Jugulis:

HP : 94

: 94 Attack : 169

: 169 Defense : 95

: 95 Special Attack : 21

: 21 Special Defense : 112

: 112 Speed : 44

: 44 Total Combat Points: 19

That’s everything you need to know about catching Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

