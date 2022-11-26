Where to Find All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Evolution Stone is special item required to evolve certain Pokemon.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need Evolution Stones to evolve certain Pokemon. For instance, Eevee, which is a Normal type Pokemon, requires you to find Fire Stone to evolve the critter into Flareon. Since Evolution stones are scattered across multiple locations in the Paldea region, trainers may have a hard time finding them. Therefore, our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide provides you with a detailed rundown of all the Evolution Stones’ locations.
Dawn Stone
Dawn Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- In the hilltop ruins to the northwest of Medali
Dawn Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Male Kirlia into Gallade
- Female Snorunt into Froslass
Dusk Stone
Dusk Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Behind the Gym building in Montenevera
Dusk Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Murkrow into Honchkrow
- Misdreavus into Mismagius
Fire Stone
Trainers can purchase Fire Stones from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining the third Gym badge.
Fire Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Capsakid into Scovillain
- Growlithe into Arcanine
- Eevee into Flareon
Ice Stone
Ice Stone randomly spawns on Glaseado Mountain, specifically the area northeast of Montenevera Gym.
Ice Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Cetoddle into Cetitan
- Crabrawler into Crabominable
- Eevee into Glaceon
Leaf Stone
Leaf Stone can be purchased for 3,000 Poké Dollars at Delibird Presents after earning the Levincia Gym Badge.
- Behind the Gym building in Montenevera
Leaf Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Eevee into Leafeon
Moon Stone
Players can get Moon Stone as a reward for filling up the Pokedex and catching 210 Pokemon. Apart from this, this stone randomly spawns across Area Zero.
Moon Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff
Shiny Stone
Shiny Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Spawns near the top of the river in South Province Area Six near Alfornada
Shiny Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Floette into Florges
Sun Stone
One can obtain a Sun Stone after defeating a Sunflora during the Artazon Gym Test. Besides this, Sun Stone randomly spawns in the Asado Desert.
Sun Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Sunkern into Sunflora
Thunder Stone
You can purchase Thunder Stones from any Delibird Presents location for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining a third Gym badge.
Thunder Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Tadbulb into Bellibolt
- Pikachu into Raichu
- Magneton to evolve into Magnezone
- Eevee into Jolteon
- Eelektrik into Eelektross
Water Stone
Water Stone appears as permanent stock in Delibird Presents after you win your third Gym badge.
Water Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:
- Shellder into Cloyster
- Eevee into Vaporeon
That’s everything you need to know about finding all Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.
- What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Explained
- What Is Toedscruel’s Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered
- How to Get & Evolve Tinkatuff Into Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- How to Get Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- All Delibird Presents Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet