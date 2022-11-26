Where to Find All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Evolution Stone is special item required to evolve certain Pokemon.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need Evolution Stones to evolve certain Pokemon. For instance, Eevee, which is a Normal type Pokemon, requires you to find Fire Stone to evolve the critter into Flareon. Since Evolution stones are scattered across multiple locations in the Paldea region, trainers may have a hard time finding them. Therefore, our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide provides you with a detailed rundown of all the Evolution Stones’ locations.

Dawn Stone

Dawn Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

In the hilltop ruins to the northwest of Medali

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Dawn Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Male Kirlia into Gallade

Female Snorunt into Froslass

Dusk Stone

Dusk Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Behind the Gym building in Montenevera

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Dusk Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Murkrow into Honchkrow

Misdreavus into Mismagius

Fire Stone

Trainers can purchase Fire Stones from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining the third Gym badge.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Fire Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Capsakid into Scovillain

Growlithe into Arcanine

Eevee into Flareon

Ice Stone

Ice Stone randomly spawns on Glaseado Mountain, specifically the area northeast of Montenevera Gym.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Ice Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Cetoddle into Cetitan

Crabrawler into Crabominable

Eevee into Glaceon

Leaf Stone

Leaf Stone can be purchased for 3,000 Poké Dollars at Delibird Presents after earning the Levincia Gym Badge.

Behind the Gym building in Montenevera

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Leaf Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Eevee into Leafeon

Moon Stone

Players can get Moon Stone as a reward for filling up the Pokedex and catching 210 Pokemon. Apart from this, this stone randomly spawns across Area Zero.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Moon Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

Shiny Stone

Shiny Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Spawns near the top of the river in South Province Area Six near Alfornada

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Shiny Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Floette into Florges

Sun Stone

One can obtain a Sun Stone after defeating a Sunflora during the Artazon Gym Test. Besides this, Sun Stone randomly spawns in the Asado Desert.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Sun Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Sunkern into Sunflora

Thunder Stone

You can purchase Thunder Stones from any Delibird Presents location for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining a third Gym badge.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Thunder Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Pikachu into Raichu

Magneton to evolve into Magnezone

Eevee into Jolteon

Eelektrik into Eelektross

Water Stone

Water Stone appears as permanent stock in Delibird Presents after you win your third Gym badge.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Water Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

Shellder into Cloyster

Eevee into Vaporeon

That’s everything you need to know about finding all Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

