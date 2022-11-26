Where to Find All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Connect with us

Image source: The Pokemon Company
Evolution Stone is special item required to evolve certain Pokemon.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need Evolution Stones to evolve certain Pokemon. For instance, Eevee, which is a Normal type Pokemon, requires you to find Fire Stone to evolve the critter into Flareon. Since Evolution stones are scattered across multiple locations in the Paldea region, trainers may have a hard time finding them. Therefore, our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide provides you with a detailed rundown of all the Evolution Stones’ locations.

Dawn Stone

Dawn Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

  • In the hilltop ruins to the northwest of Medali
Dawn Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Dawn Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Male Kirlia into Gallade
  • Female Snorunt into Froslass

Dusk Stone

Dusk Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

  • Behind the Gym building in Montenevera
Dusk Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Dusk Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Murkrow into Honchkrow
  • Misdreavus into Mismagius

Fire Stone

Trainers can purchase Fire Stones from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining the third Gym badge.

Fire Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Fire Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Capsakid into Scovillain
  • Growlithe into Arcanine
  • Eevee into Flareon

Ice Stone

Ice Stone randomly spawns on Glaseado Mountain, specifically the area northeast of Montenevera Gym.

Ice Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Ice Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Cetoddle into Cetitan
  • Crabrawler into Crabominable
  • Eevee into Glaceon

Leaf Stone

Leaf Stone can be purchased for 3,000 Poké Dollars at Delibird Presents after earning the Levincia Gym Badge.

leaf Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Leaf Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Eevee into Leafeon

Moon Stone

Players can get Moon Stone as a reward for filling up the Pokedex and catching 210 Pokemon. Apart from this, this stone randomly spawns across Area Zero.

Moon Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Moon Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

Shiny Stone

Shiny Stone can be found at the following location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

  • Spawns near the top of the river in South Province Area Six near Alfornada
Shiny Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Shiny Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Floette into Florges

Sun Stone

One can obtain a Sun Stone after defeating a Sunflora during the Artazon Gym Test. Besides this, Sun Stone randomly spawns in the Asado Desert.

Sun Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Sun Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Sunkern into Sunflora

Thunder Stone

You can purchase Thunder Stones from any Delibird Presents location for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining a third Gym badge.

Thunder Stone location
Image source: The Pokemon Company

Thunder Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Tadbulb into Bellibolt
  • Pikachu into Raichu
  • Magneton to evolve into Magnezone
  • Eevee into Jolteon
  • Eelektrik into Eelektross

Water Stone

Water Stone appears as permanent stock in Delibird Presents after you win your third Gym badge.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Water Stone is required to evolve the following Pokemon:

  • Shellder into Cloyster
  • Eevee into Vaporeon

That’s everything you need to know about finding all Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

