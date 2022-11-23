Flittle and Espathra are two new Psychic-Type Pokemon introduced in Generation 9’s Paldea Region. Having made their debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, they are available to catch in-game and will be necessary to complete your Paldea Pokedex. Don’t worry, though, if you’re looking to evolve your Flittle; we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Flittle into Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Flittle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you still need to find and catch a Flittle of your own, you can refer to the map below to see its habitats highlighted in yellow. Flittle appears in multiple locations in Paldea, so you should find one to capture without any struggles. However, if you require more detailed information on where to search, check out our complete guide for finding and catching Flittle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Flittle into Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Once you have a Flittle in your possession, evolving it into Espathra is a straightforward and simple process. There’s no need to worry about friendship mechanics, hold items, or trade evolutions. Instead, all you need to do to evolve Flittle is to raise it to level 35. Once your Flittle reaches level 35, it will automatically evolve into Espathra, and you’ll have your very own brightly-colored Psychic Ostrich to add to your team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Flittle into Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful information, tips, and gameplay guides that you can use to assist you on your journey in Paldea, check out the rest of our content. We’ve covered a wide range of topics, such as how to hyper-train your Pokemon, where to get False Swipe, and how to beat Team Star Fairy Crew.

Related Posts