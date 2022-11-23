Flittle is one of the new Generation 9 Pokemon that has made its debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. As a brand new Psychic-Type, it’s only natural you’d want to catch one to add to your team or to help complete your Pokedex. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on this, so follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Flittle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Flittle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As highlighted in yellow on the map below, Flittle can be found throughout a large portion of the Paldea Region. It specifically likes to make its home in mountain and desert areas, but to narrow down your search, here’s a list of the specific locations Flittle can be found in-game:

East Province (Area One)

South Provine (Area Three, Four, Five & Six)

West Province (Area One)

Tagtree Thicket

Asado Desert

Casseroya Lake

Glasadeo Mountain

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You should have no problem locating a Flittle in these areas. So once you’ve found one, capturing it is as easy as inviting battle and following your usual capture process.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Flittle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips and information, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfintie. We have a range of topics that can assist you on your journey in Paldea, such as where to find and catch Wattrel, how to change the time of day and night, and how to hyper-train your Pokemon.

