How To Hyper Train in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hyper Training is an excellent tool that players can use to enhance the stats of their Pokemon. As a result, you can maximize the strength of your team and take down foes quickly in battle. So, if you want to know more about this feature of the game, we’ll show you how to Hyper Train in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Hyper Training in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can Hyper Train Level 50 or above Pokemon by exchanging Bottle Caps/Gold Bottle Caps in Montenevera near the Pokemon Center:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bottle Caps can be purchased at any Delibird Presents locations under the General Goods category. However, these items come at a hefty price of 20,000 Poke Dollars/LP, so you may need to battle a few trainers until you get enough currency. Furthermore, those who don’t see this product at Delibird Presents must defeat a few Gyms to unlock this feature.

Players can also exchange Gold Bottle Caps to Hyper Train their Pokemon, which can significantly increase stats within your party. Nevertheless, this option is more challenging since you’ll have to leave it up to chance at the auction of Porto Marinada Market.

Once players obtain enough Bottle Caps and reach the correct level in Scarlet and Violet, they can start the Hyper Training process. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you with this tool:

Talk to the man with the Abomasnow. Choose a Level 50 or above Pokemon. Exchange some Bottle Caps/Gold Bottle Caps. As long as you have one Bottle Cap, you can use it for this exchange. Pick a stat to Hyper Train your Pokemon. During this time, players can decide which IV (Individual Values) to improve. But, if you are having difficulty with this aspect, you can look at our guide on how to check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Select ‘Start the training!’ Complete the Hyper Training.

That does it for our guide on how to Hyper Train in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get Curry Powder and where to buy Quick Balls.

Related Posts