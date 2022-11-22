All Delibird Presents Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Delibird Presents shop of Scarlet and Violet provides players with valuable items by exchanging LP and Poke Dollars. With this store, you’ll be able to purchase products, such as Battle Items, General Goods, Poke Balls, and Rotom Phone Cases. So, if you are interested in finding these establishments, we’ll show you all the Delibird Presents locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Find Delibird Presents Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Players can find Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by exploring these locations:

Mesagoza

Cascarrafa

Levincia

Each store features a unique set of items to help you along your journey, but a few products primarily appear in certain areas. For example, players can only buy Metal Coat in Levincia, while Cascarrafa exclusively features the powerful Mirror Herb.

However, since there are a lot of shops around these places, we’ll show you the exact locations of every Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Mesagoza

The first Delibird Presents in Mesagoza is near one of the main entrances, so it shouldn’t be hard to miss. It is on the same level as other shops, including Deli Cioso, Sure Cans, and Chansey Supply. The storefront of each Delibird Presents is similar in design, where players will be able to notice its prominent red color and an icon of a bird holding a present.

As for the second Delibird Presents location of Mesagoza, players can fly to the Pokemon Center in Mesagoza (West) to walk over to this shop:

Lastly, you can locate the third Delibird Presents of Mesagoza down below:

Cascarrafa

If you choose to fly to the Pokemon Center in Cascarrafa (North), all you have to do is walk across the bridge to get to one of the Delibird Presents in this area. Players can also check out other stores like Picnic-Knacks, Capbourg, and Spec Shack.

Casscarrafa has another Delibird Presents on the other side of the large battle court:

Levincia

The Delibird Presents in Levincia is located above the Poke Ball-shaped platform. Those who haven’t gone to this destination can unlock the Pokemon Center of Levincia (North) to access the shop quickly. Additionally, players can visit nearby stores, such as Salon Renacer, Seguro Style, and Bagin’s.

That does it for our guide on all Delibird Presents locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about where to buy Mints, Luxury Balls, and Quick Balls.

