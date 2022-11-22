Where To Find Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Metal Coat item of the Pokemon franchise made its first debut in Generation 2, where players could use it to evolve Steel types. So, now that Scarlet and Violet has been released, users can acquire this exclusive object once again to increase the strength of their team. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After you’ve defeated a few Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll unlock various items in the game’s store. In return, players can purchase a Metal Coat for 3,000 Poke Dollars/LP at Delibird Presents in Levincia:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This object will be under the ‘Battle Items’ category, along with the option to pay with Poke Dollars (cash) or LP:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Players can earn Poke Dollars from battling other trainers and selling rare items, while LP can be obtained from story missions and TMs. Metal Coat is also up for auction at the Porto Marinada Market, but this method isn’t recommended since buying it at the store is easier than waiting for the product to show up at these events.

Certain Pokemon can hold the Metal Coat once players give it to them, resulting in a special metallic coating that enhances the holder’s Steel-type moves. However, the Metal Coat’s primary purpose is to evolve Scyther into Scizor. To trigger the creature’s evolution, you must give the item to the Scyther and trade this Pokemon (make sure to have the Metal Coat attached) with a friend.

That does it for our guide on where to find Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides on how to get Dusk Form Lycanroc and where to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

