Can You Transfer Pokemon from Sword & Shield to Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Transferring your favorite Pokemon to each new Pokemon game is one of the most fun parts of playing; however, it does take time for Pokemon Home support to activate after a game’s release, so you’re probably wondering if you can move your shiny Eternatus to Scarlet. Here’s everything you need to know on is it possible to transfer Pokemon from Sword & Shield to Scarlet & Violet.

Can You Move Pokemon From Sword and Shield to Scarlet and Violet?

No, you currently cannot transfer Pokemon from Sword & Shield to Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Home compatibility is coming in 2023 so until then, only the Pokemon you catch and trade for in Scarlet & Violet are useable in the Paldea region. There could be some odd situations once Home is connected to the newest Pokemon games cause you to keep your Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

According to Pokemon.com, “Each game that can receive Pokémon via Pokémon HOME can receive only Pokémon that can be obtained in that particular game.”

This means that if you can’t get Eternatus from Scarlet & Violet, then it’s stuck in Sword & Shield. There’s still a lot of Pokemon that are transferable, but it’s disappointing to see that some Pokemon won’t be playable in generation nine.

That’s everything we have on can you transfer Pokemon from Sword & Shield to Scarlet & Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like these steps to leveling up quickly, where to find Skwovet Fur, and what Herba Mystica is.

Related Posts