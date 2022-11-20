How to Level Up Pokemon Fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Leveling up your Pokemon is a core mechanic of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but doing so with several different monsters over and over can become quite the hassle. In addition to being incredibly time consuming, it can also leave you stuck grinding where you could otherwise be taking in everything the game’s world is meant to impart. As such, we totally understand why you’d want to know how to level up Pokemon fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

That’s why we’ve constructed this guide on the subject. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about leveling up each and every Pokemon in the game at a breakneck pace.

Every Way to Level Up Pokemon Fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different ways to level up Pokemon fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and most all of them will be available to you as soon as you complete the game’s tutorial section.

Using Exp Candies

The first is to use Exp. Candies on them. This is by far the fastest and most efficient method, as you can earn several battles worth of experience through the use of even a few of the lesser variants of these items.

They can be found scattered throughout the open areas of the game as golden glimmers on the ground, but you’ll get much more by completing Tera Raids. These are the battles you can undertake against Terastallized Pokemon alongside other trainers and players, and are triggered by interacting with the shining crystal caves found throughout the game.

These Tera Raids regularly respawn too, meaning you can use them to grind up a hearty supply of Exp. Candy. Likewise, you’ll get better variants of Exp. Candies by taking on tougher raids with a higher rank, which will respawn just as often as lower ranked ones.

Fight Wild Pokemon

Past that, you can also gain Experience quickly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by making sure you’re fighting wild Pokemon or trainers that are close to the level of the Pokemon you’re training up. This will ensure they earn as much Experience as possible, as battling weaker Pokemon will see the experience you earn diminished slightly the bigger the gap in your levels is.

This can also work in reverse though, wherein you gain more experience for fighting wild Pokemon or a Trainer’s Pokemon that are several levels higher than your own. Doing so will see a slight boost to the Experience they earn in exchange for overcoming the disadvantage. However, this is a high-risk high-reward method, and you shouldn’t battle any Pokemon that are more than five levels stronger than the Pokemon you’re training.

Auto-Battle

Finally, you can gain Experience fairly fast by Auto Battling. This is the mechanic where you bring your lead Pokemon out onto the field by pressing the R button while near a wild Pokemon or group of wild Pokemon, and they’ll then start battling them automatically. So long as your lead Pokemon is stronger or has a type advantage, they’ll automatically win and earn a small amount of Experience.

Though this method does earn less Experience per Pokemon defeated, the Experience earned can stack up fast and the wild Pokemon will respawn fairly quickly. This can result in much shorter grinding sessions that will see your team level up fast and easy.

Hopefully this cleared up how to level up fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider Pokemon series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides for Scarlet and Violet, including ones on what Cheugy means, how old Nemona is, and the best Gym order.

