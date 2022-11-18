What Does Cheugy Mean in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

As you’re playing through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll eventually be asked by a professor if you know what the definition of Cheugy is. If you thought this was some made-up word for the world of Pokemon, you wouldn’t be alone, but did you know it’s an actual word with a real-life meaning? Let us explain what Cheugy means in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Cheugy Definition

Cheugy is a relatively newly-coined word or expression in the American language. Coined in 2013, cheugy is used to describe the lifestyle trends associated with the early 2010s and millennials.

These lifestyle trends associated with these ‘generations’ is apparently described as the opposite of trendy or trying too hard. For example, a “live, laugh, love” sign or minion memes are considered to be cheugy. Some claim that it’s just another word for calling someone ‘basic,’ while others will claim that it’s more or less the complete opposite of what a hipster aims for in their lifestyle trends.

So what is the word cheugy doing popping up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Well, it appears as though it’s just an instance of rather humorous writing from the development team, aimed to elevate the script and appeal to older players who have been long-playing the franchise.

That’s everything you need to know regarding what cheugy means in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game, check out our tips on how to restart Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, how to catch Pokemon in trees, which starter Pokemon you should choose, and much more below.

