How to Catch Pokemon in Trees in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

As you wander down Poco Path and other areas of the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’re going to notice some pocket monsters hanging out in the branches of trees. As such, you’re probably wondering how to catch Pokemon in trees in Scarlet and Violet, and fortunately for you, we’ve got a detailed step-by-step guide to talk you through it below.

Catching Pokemon in Trees in Scarlet & Violet

When you spot a Pokemon hanging in a tree — most likely Tarountula in the early hours playing — you need to press ZL to enter aiming mode. You then need to direct your aim (and camera) towards the Pokemon in the tree.

Image Credit: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got it lined up, go ahead and press ZR to throw a Poke Ball at it. This will automatically cause a battle with the Pokemon to begin, as you would any other ‘mon you encounter exploring the Paldea region.

During the battle, you’ll then need to whittle down the Pokemon’s HP and throw a Poke Ball at it as you would normally catch any other Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know on catching Pokemon in trees in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more tips and tricks on the game, we’ve got you covered with how to catch Pawmi, how to get Mystery Gift, how to beat the Artazon Gym test and leader, and more below.

Related Posts