How to Catch & Evolve Tarountula Into Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tarountula is definitely going to be a love-it-or-hate-it Pokemon given it’s essentially a big ol’ spider. However, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this Pokemon early on in your adventure and are therefore wondering how to catch Tarountula, and how to evolve it into Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So, without further ado, let’s dive into it.

Where to Catch Tarountula in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tarountula can be found on Poco Path which you’ll actually visit very early on in your adventure. It also spawns across the entire southern region of Paldea.

Image Credit: Game Freak via Twinfinite

These Pokemon can be seen wandering around the world, but you might also see them hanging on a tree.

To catch a Tarountula hanging in a tree, press ZL and aim at the Pokemon hanging in the tree. Then press ZR and you’ll throw a Poke Ball at it.

You can also crouch and creep up on the Pokemon by pressing B.

How to Evolve Tarountula into Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tarountula evolves into Spidops at level 15. The good news is that there are no other requirements in order to cause the evolution process to begin. Simply have it reach level 15 and once the battle is finished — or after you’ve finished giving it a Rare Candy to — the evolution animation will play out.

If, for whatever reason, you didn’t want to evolve Tarountula, you can press and hold B during the animation. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to do this every time your Tarountula levels up beyond level 15, otherwise it’ll just evolve into Spidops.

All Tarountula & Spidops Stats

Tarountula Spidops HP: 35 HP: 60 Attack: 41 Attack: 79 Defense: 45 Defense: 92 Sp. Atk: 29 Sp. Atk: 52 Sp. Def: 40 Sp. Def: 86 Speed: 20 Speed: 35 Total: 210 Total: 404

Ultimately, both Tarountula and Spidops aren’t the strongest Pokemon you’re going to come across in the Paldea region. However, for bug-type fans, and those looking to add one into their Party in the early stages of the game, it’s not the worst option you could go for.

That’s everything you need to know on how to catch and evolve Tarountula into Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on what Gimmighoul Coins do, all Poke Balls in the game, and how to restart Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ve even got more guides you can check out via the links below.

Related Posts