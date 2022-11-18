All Poke Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and What They Do

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take players to the never-before-visited region of Paldea, offering up a ton of new creatures to catch. Of course, in order to do this, you’re going to need some Poke Balls. While the standard variety will be sufficient for your early game encounters, the tougher and higher-level Pokemon you’ll come across later on in the game will need better Poke Balls to catch them… or at least make it easier! Here’s all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, what they do, and how to get them, so you can catch ’em all!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Poke Ball List

Poke Ball Type Effect/ Use Price Where to Buy/ Get It Poke Ball A device to catch Pokemon. ₽200 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Great Ball Has a greater chance of catching a Pokemon than the standard Poke Ball. ₽600 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Ultra Ball Has a higher chance of catching a Pokemon than the Great Ball. ₽800 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Premier Ball N/A N/A Given to you for purchasing 10 Poke Balls from a Poke Mart. Dusk Ball Effective at catching Pokemon at night or in caves. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Timer Ball Becomes more effective the longer the battle against the Pokemon goes on for. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Quick Ball Has an increased chance of catching the Pokemon if used at the beginning of a battle. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Dive Ball Good at catching Pokemon in water. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Luxury Ball The Pokemon caught with a Luxury Ball will gain friendship points faster. ₽3,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Nest Ball Has a higher chance of catching Pokemon that are a lower level than the one you’re using. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Repeat Ball Has a higher chance of catching the Pokemon if it’s already registered as caught in your Pokedex. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Net Ball Has an increased chance of catching Water or Bug-type Pokemon. ₽1,000 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Heal Ball Fully restores the captured Pokemon’s HP and PP and removes status conditions. ₽300 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents Master Ball Guaranteed to catch whatever Pokemon it’s used on. N/A The Master Ball is given to you after beating the main story.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

