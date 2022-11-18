All Poke Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and What They Do
A Poke Ball for every occasion!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take players to the never-before-visited region of Paldea, offering up a ton of new creatures to catch. Of course, in order to do this, you’re going to need some Poke Balls. While the standard variety will be sufficient for your early game encounters, the tougher and higher-level Pokemon you’ll come across later on in the game will need better Poke Balls to catch them… or at least make it easier! Here’s all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, what they do, and how to get them, so you can catch ’em all!
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Poke Ball List
|Poke Ball Type
|Effect/ Use
|Price
|Where to Buy/ Get It
|Poke Ball
|A device to catch Pokemon.
|₽200
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Great Ball
|Has a greater chance of catching a Pokemon than the standard Poke Ball.
|₽600
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Ultra Ball
|Has a higher chance of catching a Pokemon than the Great Ball.
|₽800
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Premier Ball
|N/A
|N/A
|Given to you for purchasing 10 Poke Balls from a Poke Mart.
|Dusk Ball
|Effective at catching Pokemon at night or in caves.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Timer Ball
|Becomes more effective the longer the battle against the Pokemon goes on for.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Quick Ball
|Has an increased chance of catching the Pokemon if used at the beginning of a battle.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Dive Ball
|Good at catching Pokemon in water.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Luxury Ball
|The Pokemon caught with a Luxury Ball will gain friendship points faster.
|₽3,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Nest Ball
|Has a higher chance of catching Pokemon that are a lower level than the one you’re using.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Repeat Ball
|Has a higher chance of catching the Pokemon if it’s already registered as caught in your Pokedex.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Net Ball
|Has an increased chance of catching Water or Bug-type Pokemon.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Heal Ball
|Fully restores the captured Pokemon’s HP and PP and removes status conditions.
|₽300
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Master Ball
|Guaranteed to catch whatever Pokemon it’s used on.
|N/A
|The Master Ball is given to you after beating the main story.
So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more tips and tricks on the game, we’ve got you covered with all Mystery Gift codes, what Tera Raids are, how to catch Pawmi, and how to beat the Cortondo gym.
