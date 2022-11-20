Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Herba Mystica Explained

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers many valuable resources throughout the land that can help you along your journey. Some items are easy enough to find, while others are rare due to their unique abilities. So, if you want to learn more about the resources of the game, we’ll explain what Herba Mystica is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Is Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

When you first enter the school in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Arven will ask for your help to obtain the rare plants known as “Herba Mystica.” Herba Mystica is a natural resource that can boost the powers of legendary Pokemon, but the only way to acquire all of them is by defeating the Titans. In total, there are five Titans: Stony Cliff Titan, Lurking Steel Titan, False Dragon Titan, Quaking Earth Titan, and Open Sky Titan. You can find their locations here:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you reach the designated area, one of the Titans will fight to protect the Herba Mystica, and you must defeat it to obtain this rare item. For example, when players knock out the Stony Cliff Titan, Arven will use the Herba Mystica to make a special sandwich, a valuable meal that will unlock Koraidon’s Dash.

As for the other Titans, you can obtain more traveling abilities, like Climb and Surf, to make the overall gameplay experience of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet easier. In addition, collecting these Herba Mysticas can help players fulfill part of the Path of Legends storyline, which will bring them one step closer to completing the game.

That does it for our guide about the Herba Mystica of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide about how to get the Dawn Stone.

