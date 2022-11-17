How to Beat the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Part of the fun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the extreme freedom given to players to pursue their own path, be it to become the strongest Trainer in all of Paldea, or to fill up the Pokedex with all the necessary information. However, there are also other paths to pursue, including one where you help out Arven to track down the Herba Mystica in the land. If you are having some trouble figuring out how to beat the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, let us lend you a hand.

Finding the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Open Sky Titan is one of the five Titan Pokemon that you can face as part of the Path of Legends, a giant-sized guardian that blocks the path to one of the Herba Mystica. Located to the west, as you approach, you will see rocks being dropped on an incline leading up towards it. Use the rock formation to help you stay out of harm’s way as you head up.

Fighting the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Phase 1

Each battle against Titan Pokemon is broken into two phases, the first being a normal fight. With a longer health bar than its normal-sized counterpart, do your best to counter the flying Bombirdier with Rock, Electric, or Ice-type Pokemon. Once you whittle its health down, it will beat a hasty retreat.

Phase 2

Follow the Titan to its next location, where it will reveal a cave that hides the Herba Mystica. Unfortunately, it will consume part of it to empower itself again, presenting a more challenging battle for the second round. However, the second round will see Arven join in the fight with his Nacli, and with your combined might, not even the Open Sky Titan can stand a chance. Use Terastallization to your advantage, and heal up whenever you need.

With victory comes a sweet reward, as Arven will prepare a special sandwich using the Herba Mystica. It is at this juncture that your Legendary Pokemon will pop out, eager to have a bite of the sandwich. Feed it, and should it be the first Herba Mystica sandwich it consumes, it will unlock the ability to move across water. If it’s the second, it will learn the ability to dash by pressing in on the left stick.

That’s all you need to know about how to beat the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more help on the game, be sure to check out some of our other handy guides below, including ones on beating Gym Tests, what Tera Raids are, and more.

