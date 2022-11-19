How to Get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

Of the many Pokemon returning as catchable team members in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lycanroc is likely to give you the most pause in terms of how to evolve it into different forms. Like Eevee’s evolutions into Espeon or Umbreon, they’re impacted by the time of day you evolve your Rockruff at, but with the added wrinkles of needing to reach a certain level of having certain abilities. As such, we don’t blame you for needing help to figure out how to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fortunately for you, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for down below.

How to Evolve Rockruff Into Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve a Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll first need to catch a Rockruff with the ability Own Tempo.

This isn’t the hardest thing to do in the world, but it can still be a challenge given Rockruff has three other potential Abilities it can be privy to. As such, you’ll probably need to spend some time catching Rockruffs until you find one with the required ability. The best places to do this are in the rockier areas of Paldea’s Southwest areas, such as the South Province, West Province and Asado Desert. we’ve included a screenshot of their habitats down below for your reference in case you haven’t caught any yet.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Game Freak and The Pokemon Company

Once you have a Rockruff with the Own Tempo ability, you’ll then need to bring it to level 25 or higher between 7 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. real time; or rather, the real time on your Nintendo Switch console. The best way to do this is to train up your Rockruff through whatever means you like until it’s at level 24. Then, either wait for it to be 7 p.m. your time or set the time on your Nintendo Switch to 7 p.m. manually.

Once this is done, use Exp. Candies to raise Rockruff’s level quickly until it reaches level 25. It should then evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc without issue so long as your Rockruff isn’t holding an Everstone and you don’t prevent the Evolution by pressing B during the animatic.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.