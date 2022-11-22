Where to Buy Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Mints are a consumable item that altars a Pokemon’s Nature, thereby allowing different stats to grow at different rates depending on which one you feed it. There’s typically a trade-off you’ll have to consider carefully. Whatever your objective, you’ll obviously need to know where to find them first. Here’s where to buy mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Nature Mints Can be Found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mints can be purchased from Chansey Supply Stores, but these will only be unlocked and available for you to visit once you have defeated Ryme, the Montenevera Gym Leader, and have collected six badges. From then on, every Chansey Supply Store in the game is unlocked. There are five scattered around the Paldea region, including Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa, and Montenevera.

Mints cost 20,000 Poke Dollars each regardless of which variety you’re wanting to purchase.

All Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & What They Do

Here’s a full overview of every Nature Mint in the game and what each does:

Bold – Defense will grow more easily, but Attack will grow more slowly

Brave – Attack will grow more easily, but Speed will grow more slowly

Adamant – Attack will grow more easily, but Sp. Atk will grow more slowly

Timid – Speed will grow more easily, but Attack will grow more slowly

Sassy – Sp. Def will grow more easily, but Speed will grow more slowly

Calm – Sp. Def will grow more easily, but Attack will grow more slowly

Careful – Sp. Def will grow more easily, but Sp. Atk will grow more slowly

Gentle – Sp. Def will grow more easily, but Defense will grow more slowly

Relaxed – Defense will grow more easily, but Speed will grow more slowly

Hasty – Speed will grow more easily, but Defense will grow more slowly

Impish – Defense will grow more easily, but Sp. Atk will grow more slowly

Jolly – Speed will grow more easily, but Sp. Atk will grow more slowly

Lax – Defense will grow more easily, but Sp. Def will grow more slowly

Lonely – Attack will grow more easily, but Defense will grow more slowly

Mild – Sp. Atk will grow more easily, but Defense will grow more slowly

Naive – Speed will grow more easily, but Sp. Def will grow more slowly

Rash – Sp. Atk will grow more easily, but Sp. Def will grow more slowly

Serious – All stats will grow at an equal rate

Naughty – Speed will grow more easily, but Attack will grow more slowly

Quiet – Sp. Atk will grow more easily, but Speed will grow more slowly

Modest – Sp. Atk will grow more easily, but Attack will grow more slowly

That’s everything you need to know about where to buy mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

