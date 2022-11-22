Where to Buy Luxury Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are a slew of different Poke Ball types to track down in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the Luxury Ball might just be the most valuable of them all. Providing the bonus effect of drastically raising the increase rate of a Pokemon’s Friendship levels, it can shave down the amount of time you spend trying to evolve certain Pokemon substantially. This all hinges on whether or not you can nab some though, which is why we’ve compiled this guide on where to buy Luxury Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Luxury Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The good news is you can buy Luxury Balls from any Poke Mart in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for 3,000 Poke Dollars. The bad news is you’ll need to complete at least four battles with Gym Leaders and earn at least four Gym Badges.

This is because the stock at Poke Marts is based on how many badges you’ve earned. Each new badge you collect unlocks new items for you to use, ranging from new variants of Poke Balls to better healing items like Super Potions, Hyper Potions, and Full Restores.

To that end, you’ll need to set about earning four Gym Badges if you haven’t already. Fortunately, this is fairly easy to do. Before completing the tutorial, all eight Gym locations will be marked on your map. They can be visited in any order, and so long as you emerge victorious, the badge you earn will count toward unlocking new Poke Mart stock.

With this in mind, though, there are some badges that are easier to earn than others. We’d highly recommend going after the Cortondo Gym, Artazon Gym, Levincia Gym, and Cascarrafa Gym, in that order. All of these Gyms can be defeated with Pokemon under level 30 fairly easily and utilize types that can be beaten using the type advantages of Pokemon caught near or around them.

The choice is up to you, though. Once you have enough Badges, you’ll then be able to purchase Luxury Balls whenever and in whatever quantity you’d like. Do be warned, though: In exchange for their increasing Friendship faster, they have roughly the same catch rate as a normal Poke Ball. Keep this in mind before you lob Luxury Ball after Luxury Ball at a Pokemon with an incredibly low Catch Chance, or else you’ll be hurling money down the drain.

