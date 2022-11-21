How to Evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Greavard and Houndstone are among the new Generation 9 Pokemon that have made their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. These haunted good boys are an absolute necessity to add to your team, because who wouldn’t love traveling with a loyal ghost dog companion? Luckily, we’ve got all the knowledge you need to know about finding these spooky canines, as well as how to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re still trying to get your hands on Greavard, don’t worry, the map below includes all the whereabouts of this Pokemon, with its habitats highlighted in yellow. For more information and useful tips to help find your next ghostly companion, check out our complete guide of where to find and catch Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have a Greavard in your possession, evolving it is a pretty straightforward process. Don’t worry about seeking out special items, or trying to set up a trade evolution, because all you need to do to evolve Greavard into Houndstone is train it to level 30 during nighttime. Once Greavard reaches level 30, it will automatically evolve into Houndstone as long as it reaches level 30 at night.

If your Greavard hits level 30 during the daytime, though, don’t worry. It’ll evolve next time it levels up during the night, so keep training, and it won’t be long until you have a Houndstone by your side.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Thats everything you need to know regarding how to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful tips, guides, and information you can use on your journey in Paldea, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have everything you’ll need to know about the game, including how to use Mystery Gift, how to get Hoppip Leaf, and how to catch and evolve Fidough.

Related Posts