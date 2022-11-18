How to Catch & Evolve Fidough in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fidough definitely way too cute to not catch and then make it a staple of your party.

Dog pokemon are among the most adorable creatures available across the whole series. That’s an objective truth that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet further proved by bringing Fidough into the mix. We have everything you need to know for catching everyone’s new favorite pup. Here’s how to catch Fidough and evolve it into Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch a Fidough in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Your first opportunity to catch a Fidough comes not that far into the story. At the top of the lighthouse with Nemona she will point to the nearby town of Los Platos. It’s not a very far trek and then just outside of Los Platos, there will be plenty of Fidough running around. You can also find them on the left side of the main road in Los Platos among the Igglybuff.

The habitat information given simply says that Fidough “lives near towns and cities.”

How to Evolve Fidough Into Dachsbun

Fortunately, there isn’t anything complicated in relation to evolving a Fidough. All you need to do for your Fidough to evolve is get it to level 26. This seems like a pretty hefty task considering at this point your starter has reached maybe 12, but you can always make Fidough the lead for more EXP.

That’s all there is to it for how to catch Fidough and evolve it into Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We also have everything you might need to know to catch the new bug Pokemon Scatterbug as well as evolve it. If you have any other questions, be sure to check out the links below.

