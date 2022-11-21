Where to Find & Catch Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Everyone’s favorite new dog Pokemon is Paldea’s spookiest good boy, Greavard. Greavard is a Ghost-Type and has made its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Who wouldn’t want one of these adorable ghost doggos by their side during their travels in Paldea? Well, if you’re looking to catch the spookiest best friend ever, we’ve got everything you need to know about where to find and catch Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As highlighted on the map below, Greavard’s habitat spans across a large chunk of Northern Paldea. Though the Pokedex shows them highlighted in yellow, the exact locations it likes to call home are listed below for your convenience:

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One & Three)

Glaseado Mountain

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You’ll find Greavard roaming in all of these areas, but as you search, make sure to keep your eyes on the ground. This is important because Greavard likes to camouflage itself by burrowing into the ground and leaving only the candle-like top of its head visible. If you notice one of these strange, ghostly flames on the ground, then go ahead and throw a Pokeball to initiate battle, as this is a Greavard in hiding.

That covers everything you need to know about where to find and catch Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful info for your adventure in the Paldea Region, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lists, guides, and explanations. We have all the knowledge you’ll need to conquer Paldea, such as how to use Mystery Gift, how to get Bonsly Tears, and how to find and catch Ditto.

