How to Find & Catch Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ditto is a Pokemon that every gamer wants to pick up ASAP in Pokemon games due to how much easier it makes Pokemon breeding. Luckily, Ditto lives in a large portion of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region, and we’ve got all the details on how to grab one for yourself so you can jump right into egg hatching. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to find and catch Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ditto Location

Ditto likes to live in a decent chunk of the Paldea Region’s lands. Specifically, you can find Ditto in West Province (Area Two & Three).

It’s known to live near towns and cities, so be sure you’re searching in the fields and landscapes surrounding these areas for your best bet of encountering Ditto. However, Ditto is a trickster, so now that you know where to search, keep reading below to find out exactly how to discover one.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

When you search these areas, you may be confused about why you can’t see Ditto anywhere. This is because Ditto has the ability Transform, which lets it disguise itself as other Pokemon throughout the overworld.

As such, you’ll need to start encounters with Pokemon you see, as some of them are likely to be Ditto in disguise! Let’s Go mode won’t work for this, so you’ll have to run into or throw your Poke Ball at each Pokemon until one reveals itself as Ditto on the first turn of battle.

For example, the Ditto below was found by the Pokemon Center in Medali (West), disguised as a Deerling.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and catch Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

