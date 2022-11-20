How to Get Bonsly Tears in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bonsly is one of the more creative Pokemon from Sinnoh: its a Rock type that looks like a tree and cries all the time. In Scarlet and Violet you collect those tears, oddly enough, to make TMs at the Pokemon center. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Bonsly Tears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Getting Bonsly Tears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Collecting Bonsly Tears is easy: just battle Bonsly, you’ll receive one or two tears upon catching it or knocking it out – this includes Tera Raid battles. Bonsly are found South of Mesagoza (check the screenshot below), but you’ll have to wander around to find them because they’re not as common as Lechonk. Have a few Water Pokemon on hand to knock them out easily, although some have Sturdy and survive the first attack.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Currently the TMs you can make with Bonsly Tears include Rock Slide and Fake Tears. Rock Slide is a competitive move in Pokemon VGC and it’s worth crafting a few copies, and Fake Tears may come in handy once in a while. Tyranitar is a great choice for Rock Slide, although Pokemon Violet players will have to trade for it.

That’s everything we have on how to collect Bonsly Tears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like how to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc, Dawn Stone locations, and a breakdown of how multiplayer works.

