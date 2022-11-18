How to Get Hoppip Leaf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet put a new spin on crafting items, which was first introduced in Pokemon Arceus for creating Poke Balls, food, and beneficial items. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet shift the focus of crafting towards TMs. Whenever you’re battling Pokemon, and win, they’ll almost always drop items. If Hoppip Leaf is what you’re after, here’s how to get Hoppip Leaf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Hoppip Leaf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As the name might suggest, Hoppip Leaf is intrinsically tied to the Pokemon Hoppip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That means if you want to get Hoppip Leaf, you need to find some Hoppips, which is a lot easier than it sounds.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Hoppip are in abundance in Area One and Area Two within the South Province; Area One is the place you start in, while Area Two is directly northwest. Hoppip don’t have a topographical preference, but do keep an eye on the skies since they like to fly. Using the targeting system—LZ to target, RZ to toss a Pokemon—you can engage them in battle.

To obtain Hoppip Leaf from a Hoppip, all you have to do is defeat it in battle or capture it. However, a more efficient way is to press RZ to summon your leader, find a Hoppip, then press R to engage in an auto-battle. You’ll be able to gather Hoppip Leaf at a much faster pace.

And that’s all there is to know on how to get Hoppip Leaf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more guides and questions on crafting, check out how to get Happiny Dust. If you recently purchased the game and have rewards to collect, you’ll definitely need to know how to use Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Featured Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Related Posts