How to Get Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a massive collection of Evolutionary Stones that trainers will need to evolve their critters. One such Evolutionary Stone, in particular, is Ice Stone which trainers will require to evolve Eevee into Glaceon. Since Ice Stones can be found at a particular location in the game, finding them can be a daunting task, especially for beginners. With that said, we’ll guide you on where to find Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Stone Locations

Unlike other Evolutionary Stones, Ice Stones are found in the open world. To be more specific, trainers can obtain Ice Stones in Paldea’s snowy Glaseado Mountain area in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since they don’t have a fixed spawn location, players will have to scout their surroundings to encounter these shiny stones.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Another way to get Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by winning them from a Tera Raid battle. However, getting this Evolutionary Stone in this way is relatively hard as the reward isn’t always guaranteed. Moreover, you can’t purchase Ice Stone from any of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stores, which is why you need to spend a lot of time finding them in the game’s open world.

Once you have Ice Stone in Hand, open up your Bag and then head to the Other Items section. Finally, select the Ice Stone and click on the Eevee to evolve it into Glaceon. Eevee can commonly be found in the northeast of Montenevera.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts