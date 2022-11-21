Where to Buy Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poke Balls are the heart of the Pokemon games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no exception. The game features a wide variety of Poke Balls, and Quick Ball is one of them. As the name suggests, a Quick Ball has a more successful catch rate if used at the start of a wild encounter. So trainers must always have a bunch of them in the bag for critical situations. Therefore, we’ll show you how to purchase Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are multiple ways to acquire Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Purchase at the Poke Mart

The easiest way to Quicks Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by purchasing them from Poke Mart for ₽1,000. However, it’s worth noting that you can only purchase this item after getting 6 Gym Badge/s.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Delibird Presents

Another way to get Quicks Balls is by purchasing them from Delibird Presents shop for ₽1,000. Similar to the Poke Mart, this item will be available once you get 6 Gym Badge/s.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Here’s the list of Delbird Presents from where you can purchase Quick Balls:

Mesagoza Delibird Presents: It’s located inside Mesagoza city, which can be found in the Southern Region of Paldea

It’s located inside Mesagoza city, which can be found in the Southern Region of Paldea Levincia Delibird Presents: Trainers can find it in Levinciacity, which is located in the southeastern region of Paldea

Trainers can find it in Levinciacity, which is located in the southeastern region of Paldea Cascarrafa Delibird Presents: It can be found inside the city located in the northwestern region of Paldea.

Search in the Wild

Those who don’t want to spend a dime can search sprawling terrains to find Quick Balls. Since it’s a rare Poke Ball, Quick Ball is rarely seen out in the wild. Therefore, you may need to spend a lot of time finding Quick Balls via this method.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

That's everything you need to know about obtaining Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

