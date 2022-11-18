Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Are There Cheats? Explained

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned cheat to make games that little bit easier. Whether it was the ability to duplicate an item or find Mewtwo early, players will always be on the lookout for anything that can give them an advantage. In keeping with tradition, players will be curious to know if there are cheats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have Cheats? Answered

The short answer is no, there are no cheats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s been a long time since players could use MissingNo to exploit the game, for instance, and it looks like that trend will continue with Scarlet and Violet. Of course, that’s not going to stop players from trying to find other inventive ways to uncover an advantage.

Recently, in anticipation of the latest release, there was a “ban wave” on those using illegally modified Pokemon. This ban was applied “through Pokémon HOME and the main series games on Switch” to combat the problem. Sword and Shield even came with their very own warning while trading Pokemon. With Scarlet and Violet, these types of measures will undoubtedly continue.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to cheats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, you’ve come to the right place. Be sure to check out other Twinfinite guides, such as how to fast travel and how to catch & evolve Fidough, as well as endless information at the links below.

