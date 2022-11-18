How to Fast Travel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

While the environments and routes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are certainly great, you can only walk through them so many times before it starts to feel repetitive. After all, you’ve got a Pokemon adventure to undertake, and wasting time retreading old ground won’t bring you any closer to completing it. That’s why you sought out this guide, and are eager to learn how to fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for.

Do Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Have Fast Travel? Answered

The good news is that you can fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The better news is that it’s incredibly easy to do.

First and foremost though, you’ll need to unlock it. This is done by completing the game’s tutorial section, which takes place during your tour of the Pokemon Academy at the start of the game. Once this concludes and you reach your first Pokemon Center, you’ll gain access to your map and the game’s Fast Travel mechanic.

You can then Fast Travel at most any point you’ve already visited by going out into an area where the sky is visible, opening your map with the Y button, and then selecting any location with a small feather icon next to it. A flying Pokemon taxi service will then pick you up and take you to your destination of choice.

Like with Pokemon Legends Arceus and Pokemon Sword and Shield, you don’t have to teach a Pokemon Fly to unlock this service either. This makes it a fast and easy to use method of going from point A to point B quickly, and one you should take advantage of whenever possible.

How to Unlock New Fast Travel Points

As for how you can unlock new locations for Fast Travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s the same as it’s always been in the series.

All you need to do is travel to said locations on foot. Once you’ve done this and successfully entered a location, the option to Fast Travel to it should become available. If it doesn’t then it’s likely because it’s either a secret area that is meant to be reached on foot or because it’s a smaller part of a bigger area that you’ll need to travel to instead.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to Fast Travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides related to Scarlet and Violet, including ones on how to restart the games, whether or not there are cars, and how to trade Pokemon with your friends.

