How to Check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

For all the competitive players out there, you’re definitely gonna want to know how to check each Pokemon’s individual IVs. This will help you determine which stats require Hyper Training, allowing you to craft the perfect team for online battling. Here’s how to check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Check IVs With the Judgment Feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The IV checker doesn’t get unlocked until you’ve beaten all eight Gyms in Paldea, as well as the Elite Four and the Champion. Once you become Champion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, head to any Poke Center and speak with the NPC there, and you’ll be able to select the Judgment feature from the dialogue box that pops up.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

This serves as the IV checker of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so just pick a Pokemon you want to examine, and each of its stats will have one of the following gradings:

No Good

Decent

Pretty Good

Very Good

Fantastic

Best

Best is what you want to aim for with your IVs, of course, but this can take a huge amount of grinding. You’ll need to put your Pokemon through Hyper Training in Montenevera, and you’ll also need to pay in Bottle Caps, which can cost a lot of money or LP.

Where to Get Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bottle Caps can be bought from the Delibird shops you see all over town, but they’ll cost you 20,000 Poke Dollars or LP. The good news is that you can grind out LP pretty easily in the game, but it’s still a pretty time-consuming endeavor.

Once you have enough Bottle Caps, speak with the NPC in Montenevera to start Hyper Training a Pokemon, though do note that the Pokemon needs to be at level 50.

That’s all you need to know about how to check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Shiny Pokemon, and how to breed them.

Related Posts