How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shiny Pokemon are the most sought-after types of Pokemon in the series, and the same holds true for Scarlet and Violet as well. They’re not easy to find, though there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of getting one. Here’s how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First off, it’s possible to encounter a Shiny Pokemon in the wild. As the Pokemon are all walking around the open-world, you’ll be able to easily identify a Shiny just by looking at its color even before you engage it in battle.

That being said, Scarlet and Violet do not feature the sound or sparkly visual cues that were introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so you’ll have to pay attention to the Pokemon you pass by or risk missing them entirely. Once you find a Shiny, make sure to disable Auto-Save in the game settings, then save your game manually before battling it. If the encounter goes badly, you can reload your manual save to try again.

Aside from hoping and praying to find one in the wild, you can also breed Pokemon and get a Shiny from hatching Eggs. This is useful if you’re trying to get a Shiny version of one Pokemon in particular, though it can be time-consuming.

How to Increase Your Shiny Odds

The base odds of getting a Shiny are 1 in 4,096, but you can drastically improve your odds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the following methods:

By using the Shiny Charm.

By using the Masuda method.

By farming Outbreaks.

By eating Sparkling Power sandwiches.

We’ll go over each of these methods in more detail below:

Shiny Charm

The Shiny Charm is an accessory that will increase your odds of getting a Shiny Pokemon through breeding or wild encounters. And just like in previous games in the series, you can only get this accessory by completing the Pokedex.

That’s a gargantuan task, but once you’ve done it, speak with Mr. Jacq at the academy for your prize.

Masuda Method

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Masuda method still working in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and this only applies to Pokemon breeding. By breeding two Pokemon from different language versions of the game, your chances of getting a Shiny from an Egg are increased.

For instance, breeding a Japanese Ditto with an English Lucario should increase your odds of getting a Shiny Riolu from Egg hatching.

Farming Outbreaks on the Map

As you’re exploring the open-world in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll find Outbreaks all over the place. What you want to do is enter these zones and start clearing out as many Pokemon as you can.

Clearing 30 Pokemon will increase your odds to 1 in 2,048, while clearing 60 and above will increase your odds to 1 in 1,365.

Sparkling Power Sandwiches

Finally, you can also increase your Shiny odds by eating sandwiches with the Sparkling Power effect. However, this is easier said than done.

The Sparkling Power effect can only be obtained by using Herba Mystica together with your regular ingredients, and they aren’t exactly easy to obtain. They can drop from high level raids in the game, but it’s not guaranteed, so you’re probably better off sticking to the Outbreak method until you reach post-game activities.

And that does it for how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.