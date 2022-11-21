How to Breed Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Breeding has been a staple of the Pokemon series ever since Gold and Silver, and yes, it’s back in Scarlet and Violet as well. However, the process works quite a bit differently from previous games, and it’s not immediately obvious how you can begin hoarding Eggs and hatching them. Here’s how to breed Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breeding Guide

First off, we should make it clear that breeding does not occur in a Daycare or Nursery like in previous games. Instead, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has you making use of the new picnic function instead. It’s a little obtuse but here’s how it works.

How to Breed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To start, remove all Pokemon from your party aside from the two Pokemon that you want to breed. Look for a wide open space in the open-world to set up a picnic, then press X to bring up the menu, and select the Picnic option.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After that, just leave the game running for a bit and let your Pokemon hang out. It’ll take some time before your Pokemon start leaving Eggs in the basket next to the picnic table, so check there after a few minutes have passed.

Hatch Your Eggs

Once you’ve gotten a few Eggs in the basket, they’ll get automatically added to your PC, and you can add them to your party as well. As always, remember that you need to have at least one active Pokemon in your party, so it can’t just be all Eggs.

As you walk around the open-world, the Eggs will gradually hatch and you’ll receive a notification once an Egg is ready. Having Pokemon with the Warm Body effect will also help to speed up the hatching process, so that’s something to consider if you’re looking to breed and hatch Eggs a bit more efficiently.

That’s all you need to know about how to breed Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get your bonus flying Pikachu, the best Titan order, and a list of all available hairstyles.

