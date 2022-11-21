How to Hatch Eggs Fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The more things change in the Pokemon series, the more things stay the same. Case in point: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features the same mechanic of finding and hatching Pokemon Eggs to nab ‘Mons with special abilities and moves. If you’re one of the more sane Pokemon trainers out there though, you’re likely not keen on slowly waiting for each and every Egg to hatch, meaning you’ll need to figure out how to hatch Eggs fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pronto.

Luckily for you, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for compiled within this guide.

How to Hatch Eggs Fast and Easy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

We’re happy to report that most all of the established methods for hatching Eggs quickly in other Pokemon titles still apply in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This means that keeping Eggs in your active party while running around along long stretches will still expedite the process. You can do this either on foot or while riding Miraidon or Koraidon, and it will still count toward the steps that need to be taken before an Egg will hatch.

Making this even easier is the fact that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are perfectly designed for this method. Because the games are chock-full of open areas for you to explore in run uninterrupted in, there are plenty of options for you to choose from in terms of where you want to endlessly run around until your Eggs are ready to hatch.

Keeping Pokemon like Carkol, Coalossal, Fletchinder or Talonflame in your party when they have the Flame Body ability will also expedite things. This is because the Flame Body ability still warms Eggs in your party and reduces the amount of time needed for it to hatch by a substantial amount.

Its effects aren’t limited to Eggs that are in close proximity to the Pokemon with Flame Body either. So long as you have at least one Pokemon with the ability in your party, its effects will extend to any and all Eggs in your active team of six Pokemon.

Hopefully this cleared up how to hatch Eggs fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

