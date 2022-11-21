Best Titan Order in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As the first, true open-world game in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers up three main paths to follow as you embark on your journey. One of them is the Path of Legends, which has you hunting down various Titan Pokemon to obtain Herba Mystica for your legendary. Here’s the best Titan order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to ensure you have a smooth journey.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Best Titan Order

Not all Titan Pokemon are created equal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; some are a lot tougher than others, and since there’s no level scaling in this game, you’ll want to avoid taking on a late-game Titan before you’re ready for it. With that said, here’s the recommended challenge order:

Klawf, Sony Cliff Titan – South Province Area Three, Level 16 Bombirdier, Open Sky Titan – West Province Area One, Level 19 Orthworm, Lurking Steel Titan – East Province Area Three, Level 28 Future/Past Donphan, Quaking Earth Titan – Asado Desert, Level 44 Dondozo/Tatsugiri, False Dragon Titan – Caseroya Lake, Level 55

With only five Titan Pokemon in the game, it might seem tempting to just knock out the Path of Legends storyline early on, but be warned that their levels jump up pretty significantly after Orthworm. Because of that, we highly recommend taking on various Gyms and Team Star bases in-between your Titan attempts.

That’s all you need to know about what the best Titan order is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including whether Rayquaza can be caught, how to get a Pikachu, and all Moon Stone locations.

