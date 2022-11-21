How to Get Bonus Flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As the iconic mascot of the franchise, you’ve gotta have a Pikachu. The electric mouse continues to be absolutely adorable in Scarlet and Violet, and while it’s possible to catch one in the wild, you can also get it for free and for no effort at all. Here’s how to get your bonus flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Flying Mystery Gift Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As part of the game’s launch celebration, all players can redeem a free Flying Tera Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via the Mystery Gift function.

First, you’ll need to play through the game’s tutorial until you reach the first Pokemon Center. Press X to bring up the menu, then select Poke Portal.

From here, select Mystery Gift, connect to the internet, then choose the option that says ‘Check via Internet’. You should be able to redeem your bonus Pokemon here, and the Pikachu will get sent straight to your PC box.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Flying Tera Pikachu isn’t really anything to write home about; it just gives you a free Flying Tera Pokemon to play with right off the bat, and it’s a plus for anyone who wants to start their adventure with Pikachu. Chances are good that it won’t even have the right Nature you want, and you’re better off just catching one in the wild anyways.

That’s all you need to know about how to get your bonus flying Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the best Titan order, and a rundown of all available hairstyles.

