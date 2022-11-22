Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Curry Powder is a useful ingredient for making sandwiches in Scarlet and Violet, but use it in moderation to avoid gaining the wrong meal powers. You may not have come across this ingredient while traveling through Paldea, but don’t worry: this guide has everything you need to know on how to find Curry Powder in Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do You Get Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Curry Powder is available in Aquiesta Supermarket, but you need to have seven badges before you can purchase it. This store is roughly a straight shot from the Levincia (North) Pokemon Center, and this ingredient is towards the bottom of the supermarket’s inventory. It’s one of the more expensive items Aquiesta sells, but you don’t use that much of it in any one dish.

Curry Powder helps with encountering Pokemon in the wild, and the type can depend on the other ingredients you use in your sandwiches. For example, a Chorizo on a Sandwich can have Poison encounter powers, and a touch of Curry Powder can help improve your chances of finding Poison-types even more. In creative mode, you can make whatever you want and see what works best with this special ingredient.

That’s everything we have on how to get Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content, like viewing your badges, shiny picnic resetting, and every Delibird Presents location.

Related Posts