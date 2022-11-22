How to View Your Badges in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet give you a lot of badges, so it’s only natural that you want to admire them every so often. The method for viewing all your Paledean badges is a bit different from past Pokemon games, so here’s everything you need to know on how to view all your badges in Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You View Your Badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

To view your badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, just follow these simple steps:

Open the Map using the Y button Zoom out all the way with ZL Hover the Magnifying Glass over a Gym Leader, Team Star Base, or Titan you’ve beat to see its badge.

The icons are numbered in the order you beat them, and you can use the D-Pad to move between badges. When you’re done viewing your badges, you can easily zoom back in and set your destination to the location of your next big battle.

There are a grand total of 18 badges in the newest Pokemon games, eclipsing Heart Gold and Soul Silver’s 16 badges from Kanto and Johto. In addition to the Elite 4, there is a final battle after beating the last Team Star Base and last Titan. Pokemon seems to be moving back towards filling a game with lots of activities, although the execution leaves something to be desired.

